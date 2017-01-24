73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes open in Prarieville after multiple crashes Tuesday morning

3 hours 27 minutes 49 seconds ago January 24, 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Tuesday, January 24 2017 January 24, 2017 11:34 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen, Ashley Fruge

ASCENSION - I-10 westbound between LA 30 and LA 73 reopened to drivers after it was shut down for hours due to multiple crashes.

Commuters experienced heavy delays around 9 a.m. until the interstate reopened around 11:30 a.m. 

According to Louisiana State Police, there was an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car on fire at mile marker 173. LSP said there was also a six car pileup at mile marker 176.

Only one lane of I-10 westbound was open due to the vehicle fire. The left lane was blocked and drivers were diverted to the shoulder. 

EMS was on the scene. One person involved in the pileup was hurt with injuries that were not life threatening. 

The left lane of I-10 eastbound was also closed a mile before LA 30.  A vehicle appeared to be stuck trying to cross the median.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways. Refresh this page for updates and check Twitter for alerts.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days