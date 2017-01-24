All lanes open in Prarieville after multiple crashes Tuesday morning

ASCENSION - I-10 westbound between LA 30 and LA 73 reopened to drivers after it was shut down for hours due to multiple crashes.

Commuters experienced heavy delays around 9 a.m. until the interstate reopened around 11:30 a.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, there was an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car on fire at mile marker 173. LSP said there was also a six car pileup at mile marker 176.

Only one lane of I-10 westbound was open due to the vehicle fire. The left lane was blocked and drivers were diverted to the shoulder.

EMS was on the scene. One person involved in the pileup was hurt with injuries that were not life threatening.

Six vehicles involved in this wreck. One injured, non-life threatening, per @LAStatePolice. One lane of traffic passing through. pic.twitter.com/A8vGJ4HhYo — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) January 24, 2017

The left lane of I-10 eastbound was also closed a mile before LA 30. A vehicle appeared to be stuck trying to cross the median.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways. Refresh this page for updates and check Twitter for alerts.