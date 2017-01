All lanes open I-10 westbound on Basin Bridge, delays from earlier accident are five miles long.

12:26 a.m. (BUTTE LA ROSE) All lanes open I-10 westbound on Basin Bridge, delays from earlier accident are five miles long.

12:21 a.m. (BUTTE LA ROSE) Left lane now open on I-10 westbound at Butte La Rose, leaving right lane blocked. Five miles of delay.

12:08 a.m. (BUTTE LA ROSE) Accident shuts down I-10 westbound at Butte La Rose.