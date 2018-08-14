89°
All lanes open after truck carrying mobile home stalls on Mississippi River Bridge

Tuesday, August 14 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

UPDATE: All lanes are now open I-10 East on the new bridge.

PORT ALLEN - Police are on the scene of a stalled tractor trailer carrying a mobile home I-10 Eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge.

The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are on the scene along with DOTD.

Congestion has reached one mile in length.

