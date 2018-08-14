89°
All lanes open after truck carrying mobile home stalls on Mississippi River Bridge
UPDATE: All lanes are now open I-10 East on the new bridge.
PORT ALLEN - Police are on the scene of a stalled tractor trailer carrying a mobile home I-10 Eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge.
The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police are on the scene along with DOTD.
Congestion has reached one mile in length.
Stalled tractor trailer carrying a mobile home I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge. The two right lanes are blocked. pic.twitter.com/ifRq9Kow8K— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) August 14, 2018