All lanes open after car fire reported on I-10 West

9 hours 17 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2018 Feb 8, 2018 February 08, 2018 9:08 AM February 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A car on I-10 West caught fire Thursday morning. 

The fire was called in around 9 a.m. The incident occurred on I-10 West at Highland Road. All lanes were open to traffic shortly before 9:40 a.m.

