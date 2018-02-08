60°
All lanes open after car fire reported on I-10 West
BATON ROUGE- A car on I-10 West caught fire Thursday morning.
The fire was called in around 9 a.m. The incident occurred on I-10 West at Highland Road. All lanes were open to traffic shortly before 9:40 a.m.
The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-10 West at Highland, due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is approaching 2 miles in length.
All lanes are open on I-10 West at Highland Road. Congestion has reached approximately 4.5 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 8, 2018