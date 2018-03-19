84°
All lanes open after 18-wheeler crashes into tree line on I-10 West

Monday, March 19 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 West past Highland Road. Expect heavy delays.

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews are working the scene of an accident that involved an 18-wheeler crashing into the tree line on I-10 West after Highland Rd.

The driver was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to authorities. 

