All lanes open after 18-wheeler crashes into tree line on I-10 West
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 West past Highland Road. Expect heavy delays.
BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews are working the scene of an accident that involved an 18-wheeler crashing into the tree line on I-10 West after Highland Rd.
The driver was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.
