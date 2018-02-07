All lanes open after 18-wheeler crash on MS River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler was dangling off the of Mississippi River Bridge Wednesday morning.

A crash involving an F-150 and an 18-wheeler occurred on the bridge shortly before 6:30 a.m. Authorities say an F-150 entered bridge traffic from St. Ferdinard and struck the 18-wheeler.

At the time of the crash, the 18-wheeler was empty. Before the crash, authorities say the truck carried non-hazardous material. The driver of the F-150 was ticketed for failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.