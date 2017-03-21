All lanes on East I-12 open after officer involved crash

BATON ROUGE -All lanes on I-12 East are now open, leaving the center lanes blocked just before Millerville, following a crash involving a Baton Rouge Police officer.

Police and EMS responded to the call around 12:30 Tuesday morning and the officer was tranposrted to a local hospital.

The officer's injures are unkown at this time.

We are following this developing story and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.