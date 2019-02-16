67°
All lanes now OPEN on I-12 W near Juban Rd following multi-vehicle crash

2 hours 51 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 February 16, 2019 4:44 PM February 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-12 West near Juban.

********

DENHAM SPRINGS- Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 Westbound near Juban Road.

Six patients have been transported to a local hospital with minor injures.

DOTD states that the right lane is closed at the time, congestion is minimal. Drivers are recommended to take an alternative route.

