66°
Latest Weather Blog
All lanes now OPEN on I-12 W near Juban Rd following multi-vehicle crash
UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-12 West near Juban.
********
DENHAM SPRINGS- Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 Westbound near Juban Road.
Six patients have been transported to a local hospital with minor injures.
DOTD states that the right lane is closed at the time, congestion is minimal. Drivers are recommended to take an alternative route.
The right lane is blocked I-12 West before Juban Road due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 16, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Man arrested after kicking shoplifter in head outside Mall of Louisiana
-
Veteran surprised with Chevy Cruze at LSU baseball season opener
-
Valentine's Day arrangements don't arrive, customers not happy
-
Jones Creek development fined nearly $100K
-
$600K seized, five dealers arrested in Ascension drug bust