All lanes now OPEN on I-12 W near Juban Rd following multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-12 West near Juban.

DENHAM SPRINGS- Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 Westbound near Juban Road.

Six patients have been transported to a local hospital with minor injures.

DOTD states that the right lane is closed at the time, congestion is minimal. Drivers are recommended to take an alternative route.