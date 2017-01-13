66°
All lanes now open on I-10 WB

By: Courtney Allen

PRAIRIEVILLE - All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound.

Friday morning, the left lane was blocked on I-10 westbound at LA 73 due to an accident.

This incident has caused about four miles of backup.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways this morning during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

