All lanes now open on I-10 EB

2 hours 19 minutes 55 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 5:57 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

PRAIRIEVILLE - All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound.

Tuesday morning, the left lane was blocked on I-10 eastbound before LA 73 due to a stalled 18-wheeler.

The congestion from this incident remains beyond Highland Road.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

