All lanes now open on I-10 EB
PRAIRIEVILLE - All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound.
Tuesday morning, the left lane was blocked on I-10 eastbound before LA 73 due to a stalled 18-wheeler.
The congestion from this incident remains beyond Highland Road.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
