All lanes now open on I-10 at College

2 hours 15 minutes 39 seconds ago January 17, 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17 2017 January 17, 2017 7:10 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Fruge

BATON ROUGE- All lanes are now open on I-10 at College Drive.

Tuesday morning, the left lane was blocked in both directions on I-10 westbound at College Drive due to an accident.

The delay from this incident remains to Seigen Lane on I-10 westbound and Essen Lane on I-12 westbound.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

