All lanes now open on I-10 at College

BATON ROUGE- All lanes are now open on I-10 at College Drive.

Tuesday morning, the left lane was blocked in both directions on I-10 westbound at College Drive due to an accident.

The delay from this incident remains to Seigen Lane on I-10 westbound and Essen Lane on I-12 westbound.

