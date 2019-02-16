72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
All lanes are OPEN at I-10 East at Siegen, congestion remains

Saturday, February 16 2019
By: Raykael Morris

UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 East at Siegen are now open.

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have closed all lanes on I-10 East at Siegen Lane because of scattered pieces of waste in the roadway. 

As of right now, motorists are able to pass on the left shoulder, congestion has reached Bluebonnet. 

DOTD recommends that drivers take an alternate route. 

