All inland waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes closing tonight beginning at 6 p.m.

Following the Amite River closure, all inland waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.

Authorities say there will be no recreational boating until further notice.

Several parishes in the area have seen flooding as a result of the inclement weather forcing them to close the waterways.