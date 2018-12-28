61°
Latest Weather Blog
All inland waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes closing tonight beginning at 6 p.m.
Following the Amite River closure, all inland waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.
Authorities say there will be no recreational boating until further notice.
Several parishes in the area have seen flooding as a result of the inclement weather forcing them to close the waterways.
Advisory:— Ascension Sheriff (@AscensionSherif) December 28, 2018
The Amite river will be closed beginning at 6pm tonight for recreational boating until further notice.