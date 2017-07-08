88°
All G-20 nations but US reaffirm Paris accord

July 08, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says 19 members of the Group of 20 have reaffirmed the Paris climate accord as "irreversible."
  
Merkel said Saturday that the summit's final statement "takes account" of the U.S. position rejecting the climate deal.
  
That leaves the United States as the odd one out after President Donald Trump announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement. The Paris accord aims to  lower emissions of the greenhouse  gases scientists say cause global warming.
  
Merkel called the U.S. position "regrettable."
  
Officials did reach a common statement including Trump about the other contentious issue at the summit, trade.
  
The statement retains the G-20's longstanding rejection of protectionism. But it also acknowledged that trade must be mutually beneficial and that countries can use "legitimate" trade defenses to protect workers and industries against being taken advantage of by trade partners.

