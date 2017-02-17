54°
All FEMA MHUs are on intended sites

By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - All FEMA manufactured housing units are on their intended sites, according to a FEMA spokesperson.

FEMA says some flood victims have already turned their MHUs back in to the agency. As people continue to do so, you may see more units on the road.

The agency says they are still working out some issues in a few unique cases in which people did not receive a manufactured housing unit. For example, some victims with special needs never mentioned their situation, so crews never delivered the correct MHU.

