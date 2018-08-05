All eyes on LSU's new quarterback Joe Burrow

BATON ROUGE - In front of a sea of reporters, LSU's graduate transfer Joe Burrow took his first snaps today in the opening practice of fall camp. The first impression of Burrow was easy to recognize - he's loud and vocal under center.

Today, Burrow rotated behind all four other quarterbacks. Justin McMillian was the first to take snaps during a small portion of practice opened to the media.

"All the quarterbacks did some good things," said Orgeron following the first official practice. "I thought that Joe did some good things."

During the early portion of individual drills, Burrow was the first quarterback to strike on a deep ball. The Ohio State graduate transfer connected with Drake Davis in stride on a money ball about 50-yards downfield.

Overall, it was a good first day for all the quarterbacks. According to Orgeron Myles Brennan was the one guy that really caught some eyes.

"I thought Myles Brennan had his best day since we've had this competition," admitted Orgeron.

It's obvious Brennan has the strongest arm of the four quarterbacks fighting for the starting spot. Brennan's release appears to be quick and fluent with an extra zip on his fastball.