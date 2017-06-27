87°
All East Baton Rouge Parish Library locations closed for 4th of July

June 27, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

All locations will resume normal hours of operation Wednesday, July 5.

All other library resources, including e-books, downloads and other information, will still be available online at www.ebrpl.com.

