All clear at Ventress Post Office after suspicious package scare

By: Trey Schmaltz

UPDATE: Authorities have cleared the scene and the roadway is back open.

*****

VENTRESS – The road around the post office here is closed while deputies work a suspicious package situation, authorities posted on social media Friday.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is “working a suspicious package at the Ventress Post Office,” the department posted around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Deputies asked people to avoid Legion Road for the rest of the day.

Authorities said FedEx delivered packages in a bag, and an employee heard a noise.  Employees threw the bag into the parking lot and called for help.  

The State Police bomb squad will investigate.  

*******************

