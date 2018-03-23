67°
Latest Weather Blog
All clear at Ventress Post Office after suspicious package scare
UPDATE: Authorities have cleared the scene and the roadway is back open.
*****
VENTRESS – The road around the post office here is closed while deputies work a suspicious package situation, authorities posted on social media Friday.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is “working a suspicious package at the Ventress Post Office,” the department posted around 3:30 Friday afternoon.
Deputies asked people to avoid Legion Road for the rest of the day.
Authorities said FedEx delivered packages in a bag, and an employee heard a noise. Employees threw the bag into the parking lot and called for help.
The State Police bomb squad will investigate.
*******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz