All clear after police investigate suspicious package at River Center

6 hours 1 minute 1 second ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 July 22, 2018 6:37 PM July 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

UPDATE: BRPD says all is clear after a suspicious package was reported Sunday at the River Center. Police confirm the package turned out to be just a camera inside a duffel bag.

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a suspicious package reported at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena Sunday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials are responding to reports of a suspicious package located near the River Center.

A spokesperson at the River Center says the incident did not affect the ongoing event at the arena Sunday night.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

