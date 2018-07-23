All clear after police investigate suspicious package at River Center

UPDATE: BRPD says all is clear after a suspicious package was reported Sunday at the River Center. Police confirm the package turned out to be just a camera inside a duffel bag.

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a suspicious package reported at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena Sunday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials are responding to reports of a suspicious package located near the River Center.

A spokesperson at the River Center says the incident did not affect the ongoing event at the arena Sunday night.

