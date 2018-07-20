91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All clear after gas leak prompts evacuation of homes in Port Allen

2 hours 15 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 July 20, 2018 5:05 PM July 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

UPDATE: Officials say the leak has been contained and the scene is cleared.

*****

PORT ALLEN - At least one street is being evacuated because of a reported gas leak.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are evacuating Lafiton Lane in Port Allen.

Details about what caused the gas leak and what kind of gas is leaking are unavailable.

News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days