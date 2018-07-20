All clear after gas leak prompts evacuation of homes in Port Allen

UPDATE: Officials say the leak has been contained and the scene is cleared.

*****

PORT ALLEN - At least one street is being evacuated because of a reported gas leak.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are evacuating Lafiton Lane in Port Allen.

Details about what caused the gas leak and what kind of gas is leaking are unavailable.

News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.