All BREC parks to close at 1 p.m. Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - As south Louisiana prepares for extreme weather conditions and freezing conditions, BREC has announced plans to close all BREC facilities at 1 p.m. Tuesday. They will and remain closed through Wednesday, Jan. 17.

While most BREC facilities will reopen Thursday morning, golf courses will reopen around noon on January 18. The Zoo will also close this afternoon and will monitor conditions on Wednesday afternoon.

BREC is working with emergency officials and has identified shelter locations should they be needed by the public. Employees who are responsible for the care and feeding of animals will continue their work as will other essential personnel.

BREC officials will continue to monitor the weather and update this announcement as necessary.