All 3 weekend triple shooting victims dead

METAIRIE - Jefferson Parish authorities say all three people shot in a car over the weekend have died.



Sheriff's spokesman John Fortunato tells local media that a 16-year-old girl died Sunday, and her 25-year-old brother and the brother's girlfriend died Monday.



All three were in a 2006 Honda Accord that crashed into a light pole in Metairie after the shooting Sunday night.



They're identified as 16-year-old Monika Bates, 25-year-old Malcolm Wallace and 24-year-old Daneka Lotts of Kenner, who was driving.



Investigators don't know of a motive and haven't identified any suspects.