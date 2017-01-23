55°
All 3 weekend triple shooting victims dead

January 23, 2017 7:50 PM
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

METAIRIE - Jefferson Parish authorities say all three people shot in a car over the weekend have died.

Sheriff's spokesman John Fortunato tells local media that a 16-year-old girl died Sunday, and her 25-year-old brother and the brother's girlfriend died Monday.

All three were in a 2006 Honda Accord that crashed into a light pole in Metairie after the shooting Sunday night.

They're identified as 16-year-old Monika Bates, 25-year-old Malcolm Wallace and 24-year-old Daneka Lotts of Kenner, who was driving.

Investigators don't know of a motive and haven't identified any suspects.

