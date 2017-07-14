Alfred Angelo Bridal dress shop closes all stores suddenly; brides angry

Brides are angry after Alfred Angelo Bridal, a nationwide manufacturer and retailer of bridal gowns with a store in Baton Rouge, decided to suddenly close all of its stores on Thursday night.

The only Alfred Angelo store in Baton Rouge is in Towne Center. One woman called WBRZ to voice her frustration and others have been reported seen outside of the store in Towne Center demanding answers.

According to an ABC news station in Baltimore, all of the Alfred Angelo Bridal locations nationwide closed at 8 p.m. on Thursday. In Baltimore, it is reported that some brides received a call from the store telling them about the closure and their dresses, while others did not receive any notice from the store.

Brides across the country have taken their concerns to social media to figure out if they will be refunded for their dress purchases.

Alfred Angelo Bridal operates more than 60 stores nationwide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.