Alex Jones loses primary custody; ex-wife gets joint custody

1 hour 12 minutes 33 seconds ago April 28, 2017 Apr 28, 2017 Friday, April 28 2017 April 28, 2017 7:07 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

AUSTIN - A jury has stripped right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of having primary custody of his children and awarded joint custody to his ex-wife.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that state District Judge Orlinda Naranjo also announced Kelly Jones will decide where their three children will live.

The Travis County jury deliberated all Thursday afternoon and late into the night before returning its verdict.

In closing arguments, Kelly Jones' attorney told jurors the radio personality is a "cult leader" who's turning their children against his ex-wife.

Earlier, Alex Jones' attorney told the jury the children, ages 9, 12 and 14, are thriving under Jones' care and he should remain the sole caregiver.

