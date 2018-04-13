Alex Box Stadium invaded by Bees

Baton Rouge, LA - LSU had some unexpected guest Thursday night and wasn't this weekends opponents the Tennessee Volunteers.

Late this evening thousands of honey bees made there way inside Alex Box Stadium for a quick trip.

"Rare that we see them land in a place like this," said bee keeper Bart Gremillion. The "LSU officials called us out here take care of this for them."

Bart Gremillion a bee keeper for most of his life extracted the hives of bees of LSU's batting turtle without incident. After a quick spray of water and locating the "queen bee" the job appeared to be complete.

"They we're very docile and easy to remove," said Gremillion.

Gremillion said he doesn't expect the bees to cause any delay or problem tomorrow night for game ones action with Tennessee.