Alert issued for airplane landing at airport, pilots considered dumping fuel

File image

BATON ROUGE - Pilots of a small, commuter plane are considered dumping fuel as it prepared to land under an emergency alert at the airport Wednesday.

An "Alert Two" was issued at the airport. The plane reported an oil pressure issue.

Pilots asked about the possibility of dumping its remaining fuel, which was enough fuel for about an hour of flight. Fuel dumps are done to keep the plane from catching fire during a landing where sparks might occur due to the plane scraping hard surfaces.

Authorities scrambled to secure safety crews around the airport and runway, which is customary in such an alert. Emergency landings are unusual, but occur at times safely.

There are twenty-nine people on the plane, WBRZ has learned.

The plane landed safely just before noon. The ordeal lasted less than fifteen minutes.

