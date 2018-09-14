ALERT: Deputies warn residents of IRS phone scam

LIVINGSTON - Deputies in Livingston Parish are warning residents about an IRS scam.

Detectives have learned that someone claiming to work for the IRS has been calling residents saying they owe on previous tax filings. The scammer then claims that if the money isn't paid, local authorities will be contacted.

Authorities say they have confirmed the call is a scam.

Residents are advised to not give the scammer money and to hang up the phone. Anyone with information on the scam can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.