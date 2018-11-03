74°
Alec Baldwin denies 'clickbait' parking-dispute punch charge

5 hours 22 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 November 03, 2018 11:28 AM November 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Alec Baldwin is denying that he punched anyone over a parking spot and says the allegation is being reported "for the purposes of clickbait entertainment."
  
The actor was arrested Friday and charged with assault and harassment after allegedly hitting another man in the face during a parking dispute in New York City.
  
The other man told police Baldwin hit him with his hand. He said he wasn't sure if it was a punch or a slap.
  
Baldwin's publicist did not respond to a request for comment after the arrest.
  
But Baldwin said later on the Twitter account of the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation that "the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot" is false. He said he "wanted to go on the record stating as much."
