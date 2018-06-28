90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alec Baldwin appears in video backing Mueller probe

7 hours 30 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 June 28, 2018 10:31 AM June 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Alec Baldwin is calling for citizens to support and for Congress to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the 2016 election.

The actor, known for portraying President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," appears as himself in a video billed as an op-ed piece launched by Trump Crimes Watch.

In the video, Baldwin points out guilty pleas stemming from the yearlong probe. The campaign is coordinated by groups including We Stand United, Public Citizen, The Loyal Opposition and Stand Up America. Trump and his legal team have repeatedly attacked Mueller's investigation as overly broad.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said the president might pardon those ensnared in the Russia investigation once Mueller is finished, if he believes they were treated "unfairly."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days