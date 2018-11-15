Alcohol board to consider Topgolf liquor license Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge has continued to see growth as more businesses come to the area.

One of the most anticipated businesses setting up shop is Topgolf. The new attraction is situated right off Siegen Lane. The business will have its application for a beer and liquor license with Alcohol Beverage Control Board reviewed during a Thursday afternoon meeting. The chain's other locations also serve alcohol as part of the playing experience.

The Baton Rouge location will feature 72 climate-controlled hitting bays, full-sized restaurants and bars, a private event space, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit. The venue is expected to at the beginning of next year.

Last month, the venue announced plans to hire more than 300 employees. The interview process is expected to get underway this month. Ambition auditions will take place offsite, and the location will be displayed online upon applying.

Hired associates for the new 65,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food, and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program. For more information, click here.