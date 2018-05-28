Alberto puts a damper on fun along Alabama coast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The mayor of Orange Beach, on Alabama's Gulf Coast, says Subtropical Storm Alberto is bringing rain and aggravation but isn't causing any serious problems in his community.

Mayor Tony Kennon said in a phone interview Monday afternoon that the grim forecast kept Orange Beach from having the record crowds that were anticipated. But he says a lot of people braved the weather and showed up anyway.

Kennon says red flags are flying along the beaches to caution people against going in the water and officials are patrolling to make sure people din't ignore the warnings. While he says some people are wading along the water's edge, others are taking refuge in bars and restaurants.