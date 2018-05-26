Alberto latest: Watch those waves on the coast this weekend

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. - Meteorologists will update the track and organization of Alberto throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday.

As of Saturday morning, the subtropical storm was expected to strengthen gradually – a slow progression as it reaches the north Gulf Coast by Monday night.

Saturday, Alberto was centered about 20 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba and was moving north-northeastward.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the northeastern Gulf Coast through the weekend. It was not forecast to move onto land until early Tuesday morning.

A Storm Surge Watch continues along the U.S. Gulf Coast from Crystal River, Florida, to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. In our area, there’s a tropical storm watch from Indian Pass, Florida, to Grand Isle, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

Those vacationing east of Louisiana for the weekend should watch for strong waves and rip currents along the beach Saturday and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts.

WBRZ WEATHER BLOG SATURDAY:

Summary:

As of 11 AM Saturday morning, Subtropical Storm Alberto was located 20 miles south of the western tip of Cuba, with a minimum central pressure of 1005mb and maximum sustained winds of 40mph and was moving north at 10mph. A northward motion is expected today, then on Sunday Alberto should turn toward the northwest. The center of Alberto is expected to move near the western tip of Cuba this afternoon, track across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Monday, then approach the northern Gulf Coast Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts reaching outward up to 140 miles mainly east of the center. Gradual strengthening is forecast until the system reaches the northern Gulf Coast by Monday night.

Current Storm Surge Watch:

• Crystal River to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

Current Tropical Storm Warning:

Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

Dry Tortugas

Current Tropical Storm Watches:

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Aucilla River to Grande Isle

Boca Grande to Anclote River

Coverage of showers and thunderstorms will increase into the Memorial Day Weekend. A feed of tropical moisture will enhance rain. While outdoor events could be delayed due to rain and lightning, a total washout is not expected. If you have vacation plans east of Louisiana, be prepared for much higher impact weather and consider making some adjustments.

THE FORECAST:

The Tropics: A broad surface low over the Yucatan Peninsula will encounter favorable environmental conditions through the weekend. A Subtropical Storm has formed late Friday morning. A hurricane hunter aircraft has flown through the storm this morning, with another flight scheduled later this afternoon. This will continue to provide invaluable information to forecast models, and understanding on the intensity and development of the storm. Regardless of further intensification, heavy rain will be a threat from the Central to Eastern Gulf Coast through the Memorial Day Weekend.

Today and Tonight: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs in the upper 80s, down just a bit due to the extra clouds and rain around the area. Overnight clouds will persist and spotty showers will remain possible with lows in the low 70s.

Up Next: Through the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be off and on, enhanced by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As is typical with tropical thunderstorms, downpours will be possible and could result in nuisance flooding issues. In addition to what has already fallen, 1-3 inches of rain is expected within the 13 Parish, 3 County WBRZ Weather forecast area, which would be manageable. Some isolated higher amounts are possible. At this time, it appears that the highest totals will occur on the east side of the tropical system in south Mississippi and south Alabama. If you are vacationing in those locations, know that there is also a threat for rip currents and 2-4 feet of coastal flooding, so plan accordingly.

THE EXPLANATION:

A trough will be deepening across the central Gulf Coast and aiding in surface development of a system near the Yucatan Peninsula. Subtropical Storm Alberto formed late Friday morning, and is now slowly moving north into the Gulf. Expected to be a ragged storm system due to dry air intrusion, most of the precipitation will occur east of the low pressure center. The GFS model is more progressive and wants to move the low northward and therefore rainfall amounts look quite low across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The ECMWF model is a slower scenario that has the low meandering over the Gulf Coast for several days and would result in higher rain totals for the local area. As is usual, an outcome blending these two solutions is favored right now. The Weather Prediction Center focuses the area of heaviest rain from coastal Mississippi eastward to the Florida panhandle. Isolated amounts upwards of 10 inches will be possible there. The 13 Parish, 3 County WBRZ Weather forecast area should receive 1-3 inches of additional rain through Wednesday with isolated higher amounts. Where the higher amounts occur, there may be some localized flooding issues. Spokes of energy pin wheeling around the low may result in some nighttime rain in addition to the traditional daytime precipitation cycle. The wet pattern should begin to lose its grip on the region and the low pressure dissipates by the middle or end of next week.

--Dr. Josh

