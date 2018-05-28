Alberto flood threat continues after landfall

Image: WRAL

PANAMA CITY, Fl. - The National Hurricane Center says Subtropical Storm Albert is weakening as it moves inland but poses a threat from heavy rains that could cause dangerous flash flooding.

Forecasters say Alberto's ill-defined core was located over the Florida Panhandle near DeFuniak Springs at 7 p.m. EDT Monday, hours after making landfall on the northern Gulf Coast. The storm is moving northward near 10 mph and has top sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say the center of Alberto will rumble over Alabama in coming hours and then the system is expect to spread further over the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and push later in the week into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region.

The Miami-based center says Alberto is expected to become a subtropical depression during the night.