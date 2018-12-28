Albany homeowners fed up with frequent flooding

ALBANY – More rain is expected to hit Livingston Parish over the weekend, making residents nervous. Inches of water still sit in back yards and roadways from Thursday’s heavy rain in Albany.

Homeowners believe the problem is stemming from Blood River.

“It’s jammed up, it’s stopped up,” said Alex Vega who’s backyard backs up to the river on Pea Ridge Road.

Overgrowing trees and debris hide the majority of the river. The blockage is seen multiple spots along the winding river.

“Clean Blood River, period. If [the parish] cleans it, they can get the water away from us,” said Vega.

On Friday, two separate spots were still flooding on Old CC Road.

“We get an inch and half, two inches of rain and this is what happens,” said Vega.

The Livingston Parish President says the river was cleaned out six months ago, but stopped near Carter Plantation, 11 miles south of where Vega lives.

“There's a north side of Albany,” said Vega.

The parish plans to clean the north part of Blood River out too, but is waiting on permits from the Army Corps of Engineers. Until then, Vega fears flooding will only get worse.