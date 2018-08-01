89°
Alaska Airlines panned after gay couple had to give up seats
SEATTLE (AP) - Alaska Airlines faces outrage from people on social media after a gay couple had to give up seats on a New York City-Los Angeles flight to make room for a straight couple.
The Seattle Times reports the couple accepted an apology Tuesday from the airline, which said there was a seating mistake not reflective of disrespect in Sunday's incident.
David Cooley says he and his traveling companion were in their assigned seats when a gate agent asked his companion to give up his seat and move so another couple could sit together.
Cooley said the two men were also a couple and wanted to sit together, but the agent insisted his companion had to move to coach or get off the plane. The couple took a flight on another airline.
