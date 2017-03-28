Alarm company responds, agrees to resolve issues

DENHAM SPRINGS - Following a report Monday, Vivint Home Security says it's working with the customer who reached out to 2 On Your Side to resolve the issues.

Teresa Clement says she purchased a home security system from Vivint in January and the installation was never completed. Monday, she told WBRZ she wanted out of her contract and Tuesday, Vivint responded.

Vivint says it's canceled Clement's account and plans to schedule a time to remove equipment from her home. "We're sorry for the frustration and look forward to resolving her issues," the company said.

Prior to any service, Vivint performs a verbal preinstall over the phone with the customer. Tuesday, the company confirmed to 2 On Your Side this was done and the homeowner verbally agreed to the terms of the agreement. The audio recording was played over the phone.

Over the course of two months, Clement says the job to connect her smoke alarms and install a second security panel, among other issues, were never addressed.

Following Monday's report, many WBRZ viewers responded. There is a mix response, but some had or are having issues with Vivint, similar to what Clement has been experiencing.

The State Fire Marshal's Office in particular says it's had issues and concerns with the company. It says, typically a security company is required to have a license through their office. This license helps to regulate companies and requires them to undergo criminal background checks.

Vivint Louisiana says it is licensed to provide electrical work through the State Licensing Board for Contractors. That means it can install various items including intrusion alarm systems, fire alarms and cameras and it does not need a license from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

The licensing board says the company is currently in good standing.

When it comes to hiring a security company, prior to signing on the dotted line the State Fire Marshal's Office encourages homeowners to ask for a license from its office to assure the person at the door has passed a criminal background check.