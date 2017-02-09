Latest Weather Blog
Alabama's Sessions sworn in as attorney general
WASHINGTON - Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's attorney general.
During an Oval Office ceremony, Trump called Sessions a man of integrity and principal, and someone who has devoted his life to the cause of justice.
Sessions was sworn in the morning after the Senate confirmed his nomination following a contentious confirmation process. The Alabama lawmaker resigned his Senate seat shortly after his colleagues approved him on a 52-47 vote that broke largely along partisan lines.
Sessions was the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse Trump. He faced criticism from Democrats over his record on civil rights and immigration.
Republicans lauded his four decades of public service and his commitment to fairness and the rule of law.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Judge banned from eatery over racial exchange with woman at bar
-
Man arrested for contractor fraud after overcharging flood victims
-
Proposed pipeline provokes heated debate between oil workers and environmentalists
-
Bond set at $110,000 for Scotlandville High shooter
-
Donaldsonville residents survey damage after tornadoes damage several homes