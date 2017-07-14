Alabama predicted to win 2017 SEC Championship

BATON ROUGE – LSU fans might be screaming “fake news” but media attending SEC Media Days this week predicted Alabama to win the 2017 SEC Championship.

The selection was revealed in a news release Friday morning.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division narrowly edging two-time defending division champion Florida who was second to win the division.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division while Auburn was second and LSU third with 1,262 points.

Six times since 1992 – four times in the last 20 - the predicted champion at SEC Media Days has proceeded to win the SEC Championship. Media in attendance have correctly predicted the eventual champion two of the last three seasons.

LSU starts play Saturday, September 2, against BYU at NRG Stadium in Houston.

