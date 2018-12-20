51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alabama police department blames crime on rejection of God

1 hour 29 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, December 20 2018 Dec 20, 2018 December 20, 2018 11:21 AM December 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OPP, Ala. (AP) - A rural Alabama police department that used social media to scold community members for rejecting God is coming under fire from a group that opposes mixing government and religious faith.
  
A statement posted on Facebook by the Opp Police Department on Tuesday blames a spike in area homicides on the idea that young people have turned away from God and "embraced Satan." The post followed two gunshot killings in as many days in Covington County, located on the Alabama-Florida line.
  
But the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation says police in the town of 6,500 people are wrongly promoting religion with the social media message. The group says it's illegal for a government entity to endorse or criticize religious belief.
  
Opp police didn't immediately return a phone call Thursday seeking comment.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days