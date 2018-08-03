83°
Alabama officer charged with murder in death of suicidal man

Friday, August 03 2018
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama police officer has been charged with murder in the death of a man who police say was armed and suicidal.
  
Al.com reports a grand jury indicted 25-year-old Huntsville Police Officer William Darby on the charge Friday. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker was killed April 3 after telling police he was suicidal and had a gun. Authorities say Darby shot Parker after commands to drop the weapon weren't followed.
  
Police later cleared Darby of violating policy. Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard says he became "gravely concerned" the shooting wasn't justified upon reviewing the case. Body camera footage of the shooting hasn't been released to the public.
  
Chief Mark McMurray says Darby is on paid administrative leave pending the trial. It's unclear if Darby has a lawyer.
  

