75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alabama, Mississippi drought-free for first time since 2016

1 hour 33 minutes 50 seconds ago June 29, 2017 Jun 29, 2017 Thursday, June 29 2017 June 29, 2017 8:12 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Alabama and Mississippi are completely free from drought for the first time in more than a year.
 
A federal assessment released Thursday shows rains have eliminated a dry spell that began in April 2016, the last time Alabama was totally drought-free.
 
Days of heavy rains from Topical Storm Cindy helped, and now only slivers of northwest Alabama and northeastern Mississippi are considered abnormally dry. That's a step below being in a drought.
 
The worst period of dry weather was last fall, when the entire state of Alabama was in a drought for an eight-week period that began in late October.
 
Statistics from the National Drought Mitigation Center show conditions have improved steadily since then.
 
Northeast Georgia still has a small area experiencing drought, and rainfall is considered normal in Louisiana.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days