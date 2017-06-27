85°
Alabama military post on lockdown, possible shooter

June 27, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via CNN
HUNTSVILLE - A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to "run hide fight."
  
Redstone Arsenal received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base, spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast.
  
Colster said there were no confirmed causalities, and officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.
  
A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.
  
More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone, which adjoins the city of Huntsville and is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.  NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, which oversees rocket propulsion operations, also is located at Redstone.
  
The governor's office says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is being updated about the lockdown by an official at Redstone Arsenal, but the official couldn't provide any details.
  
Ivey issued a statement Tuesday saying, "My office is aware of the developing situation at Redstone Arsenal, and we are monitoring it closely. I am praying for a swift resolution to this matter."

