Alabama hammers LSU in game 2, 6-1

Baton Rouge, LA - On a night to honor legendary Tigers head coach Skip Bertman who turned 80-years-old, Alabama punched LSU in the mouth early and never looked back.

The Crimson Tide handed freshman pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard just his fourth loss of the season after knocking him around. For a second straight night Alabama's offense jumped out to an early commanding lead.

Hilliard who struggled with command served up a cookie to the Tide's third basemen Cobie Vance who destroyed a two-run homer out of Alex Box Stadium to give Alabama a 3-0 lead.

Paul Mainieri would yank Hilliard after just three innings of work and allowing five earned runs on four hits. The freshman threw only 36 of his 75 pitches for strikes.

Alabama's starter Jake Waters baffled LSU through eight innings. Waters ended up walking three Tigers but caught a few breaks courtesy of several key double-plays.

LSU's four game win streak now comes to a halt following a 6-1 loss to Alabama on Saturday night.

The Tigers will try to salvage the series tomorrow afternoon on senior day.

Game three of the series will begin at 2 p.m. CT Sunday, and it can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network. The game may also be viewed on SEC Network +, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.