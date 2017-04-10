80°
Alabama governor resigns after plea deal

1 hour 46 minutes 24 seconds ago April 10, 2017 Apr 10, 2017 Monday, April 10 2017 April 10, 2017 4:55 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY - Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has resigned after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of violating state campaign finance law.

The attorney general's office announced the resignation Monday with a plea deal.

Bentley was addressing the media Monday afternoon at the Alabama Capitol. Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey's announced that she will be sworn-in this evening as Alabama's governor at 6 p.m.

Bentley's voice began choking with emotion as he addressed reporters at the Alabama Capitol. He said he always tried to live up to the high expectations placed on the person who holds the esteemed office. He apologized for mistakes.

Alabama's Ethics Commission last week found probable cause that Bentley violated state ethics laws with his handling of an alleged affair and referred the case to prosecutors.

