Alabama governor declares emergency

ATLANTA - Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has declared a State of Emergency that will last until severe weather expected to hit the state Wednesday subsides.

He says the warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Bentley said in a press release that 50 National Guard soldiers will also be deployed in the state.

Multiple Alabama schools have also announced that they will be closed Wednesday.

