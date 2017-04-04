73°
Alabama governor declares emergency
ATLANTA - Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has declared a State of Emergency that will last until severe weather expected to hit the state Wednesday subsides.
He says the warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bentley said in a press release that 50 National Guard soldiers will also be deployed in the state.
Multiple Alabama schools have also announced that they will be closed Wednesday.
