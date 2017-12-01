52°
Latest Weather Blog
Alabama GOP head pushes Trump rally as Senate vote nears
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The head of the Alabama Republican Party is urging people to attend a Florida rally with President Donald Trump as Alabama's heated U.S. Senate race draws to a close.
Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan on Friday urged people to attend the Dec. 8 rally with Trump in Pensacola, which is just a few miles from the Alabama border.
Republican Roy Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 Senate election.
The White House has said Trump would not campaign in Alabama on behalf of Moore, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the past month.
However, Trump has criticized Jones in tweets.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Alexa evening 12-1
-
Local students' ACT booklets lost in transit
-
Unusual number of returned property tax notices in Livingston Parish
-
Store clerk charged with attempted murder after fight with customer turns into...
-
Suspect in triple murder, gas station shooting back in East Feliciana Parish...