Alabama GOP head pushes Trump rally as Senate vote nears

2 hours 10 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, December 01 2017 Dec 1, 2017 December 01, 2017 8:34 PM December 01, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The head of the Alabama Republican Party is urging people to attend a Florida rally with President Donald Trump as Alabama's heated U.S. Senate race draws to a close.
 
Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan on Friday urged people to attend the Dec. 8 rally with Trump in Pensacola, which is just a few miles from the Alabama border.
 
Republican Roy Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 Senate election.
 
The White House has said Trump would not campaign in Alabama on behalf of Moore, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the past month.
 
However, Trump has criticized Jones in tweets.

