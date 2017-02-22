Alabama bidding to set execution date for convicted killer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Alabama is bidding to execute a convicted killer who has been on death row for more than 30 years.



The state filed a motion Wednesday to set an execution date for inmate Tommy Arthur, one day after the United States Supreme Court turned down his latest appeal.



Arthur has outlasted seven previous execution dates arising from a 1983 murder conviction.



Alabama lawyers wrote that Arthur has manipulated state and federal courts with meritless litigation to avoid execution. The state is seeking to put Arthur to death by lethal injection.



He was found guilty of the murder-for-hire killing of Troy Wicker as the man slept inside his Muscle Shoals home. Arthur maintains his innocence.