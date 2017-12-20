64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Al Franken to officially leave US Senate seat on Jan. 2

1 hour 39 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, December 20 2017 Dec 20, 2017 December 20, 2017 6:11 PM December 20, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Sen. Al Franken plans to officially leave the U.S. Senate on Jan. 2.
  
The announcement Wednesday from a Franken spokesman should put to rest questions surrounding the timing of the Minnesota Democrat's departure and concern that he might reverse his planned resignation.
  
Franken announced earlier this month that he would leave "in the coming weeks" amid several sexual misconduct allegations. His office later indicated it would come sometime in early January.
  
Gov. Mark Dayton's choice to replace Franken, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, is set to be sworn in Jan. 3.
  
Smith will keep some of Franken's top staff when she takes office. She plans to run for the seat in 2018.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days