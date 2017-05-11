AJ vs. Aliyah: Who's the best Andrews sister?

Baton Rouge, LA - "I would always would go to her games and would her and want to imitate her and I just wanted to be as good as she was."

Aliyah Andrews has big shoes to fill at LSU. The freshman outfielder is the little sister of Tiger great AJ Andrews, who lead LSU to two College Women's World Series. Now Aliyah is trying to stand out of her big sister's shadow.

"It's been a little bit of a challenge because I hear her name whenever I'm around but it's not anything that's going to hold me back. I'm just going to show that I'm Aliyah Andrews and be myself."

AJ was always herself at LSU, becoming an all-american in the purple and gold. Aliyah now showing some of the same speed and athleticism in left field making a diving catch earlier this season, bringing up the question: can she be better than her sister?

"Anybody wants to be great and she was great but I want to be better than that. So I'll be better."

"I love that, I want that because I'm done. I pride myself in working hard so I think her wanting to be better than me will only make her a better player," says AJ.

"She just helped me throughout my entire softball career and took me whereever I needed to go, taught me anything I needed to know and asks me if I want to come to the field and work on hitting or fielding or anything she's just trying to make me better."

To find out who is the better Andrews sister? We'll have to just sit back and watch the next 4 years.